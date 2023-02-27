Google's John Mueller On Rewriting Your Content With ChatGPT

Feb 27, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (22) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller went back and forth multiple times with some SEOs on the topic of using ChatGPT not to write content from scratch but to rewrite existing content. The responses from John are educational, useful, and somewhat funny as well.

I'll share as much of the thread as I can and then maybe offer what I think John is saying below.

What is John saying here? Well, John is saying, if your content is bad, why are you writing it in the first place? If you know your content is bad, then it is not helpful, will ChatGPT make it helpful for you? How do you know if the ChatGPT version is helpful and quality if your content you originally wrote is not quality? Maybe instead of using ChatGPT to improve the quality of your content, maybe you should focus on topics that you can write quality content about?

Those are just some of my thoughts on John's thoughts, about ChatGPT being able to make thoughts.

Make sure to read the updated details from Google on using AI content.

