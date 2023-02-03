Google Ad Revenues Down 3.6% Year Over Year, Working On Cost Structure

Feb 3, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Google News & Finances
Google Earnings Stock

Google reported earnings last night and their ad revenue not only slowed but was technically lower year over year. Google's ad revenue was down about 3.6%, while total revenue was up just around 1%.

Here is the snippet from the earnings report showing that:

click for full size

Remember, Microsoft reported earnings the week prior and showed slowed growth but still growth. Microsoft Bing Ads grew 10% last quarter.

Here is a look at Google's earnings numbers for the past 3 years:

click for full size

You can see that Q4 2021 was higher than Q4 2022!

Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet and Google, said: “Our Q4 consolidated revenues were $76 billion, up 1% year over year, or up 7% in constant currency, and $283 billion for the full year 2022, up 10%, or up 14% in constant currency. We have significant work underway to improve all aspects of our cost structure, in support of our investments in our highest growth priorities to deliver long-term, profitable growth.”

Hence the mass Google layoffs to cut costs and increase profit. Keep in mind, Google's profit was insane - $18 billion, that is $1 billion in profit per week! Sure, Google's net income was down 34% year over year, so I get Wall Street.

