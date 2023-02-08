Google Search Feature: Coupons From Stores

Almost a year ago, Google began to integrate clipable coupons into Google Shopping. Well, now it seems that Google is testing showing those clipable coupons directly in Google Search, and not just in Google Shopping.

Saad AK spotted this the other day and posted some videocasts of it in action on Twitter. Here is a screenshot:

Google > Mobile



I saw "Coupons from stores" Section in SERPs.



I believe this is new.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/nDZbtorkfr — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) February 7, 2023

Note, clipable coupons went live in Google Shopping results in November 2022, several months after Google tested it.

Now we are seeing Google test this in the Google Search results, as its own box. Note, I cannot replicate this on my device.

Forum discussion at Twitter.