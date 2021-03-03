March 2021 Google Webmaster Report

Here is the monthly Google Webmaster Report where I sum up the more important topics webmasters and SEOs care about when it comes to Google organic search. This past month was super busy with numerous unconfirmed updates, passage ranking rolling out, the upcoming page experience update and mobile-first indexing and so much more.

Below you will find a bulleted list of the unconfirmed Google search ranking updates we covered, there were four of them that we covered. Google did confirm an image search update from last November that reduced duplicate images and it also looks like Google is showing fewer featured snippets these days.

Google launched passage ranking on February 10th, which seems to have had a minimal impact on the results. And we aren't expecting something huge from the upcoming page experience update either.

Google Search Console made a bunch of data changes, I documented them in the bulleted list below. Google launched new manual actions for Google Discover and Google News. Google also launched a penalty for prices not matching from the product page to the cart. The big news on local is that you can do messaging now via desktop which can be a huge time saver for some businesses.

There is a lot more and you can see the bulleted list below. Also, if you missed last month's recap, you can see the February report here. Meanwhile, the ongoing WebmasterWorld is pretty calm at this point.

Google Algorithms:

