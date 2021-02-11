Google Search Tests Dark Mode Theme Controls

I believe since December 2020, Google has been testing a dark mode theme in the Google Search results. Now I am seeing Google test a toggle to turn on and off the dark mode theme.

I personally have not seen this test but Google is definitely testing this dark mode on a small segment of searchers. Januka Harshan shared on Twitter screen shots of this new control feature to turn on and off dark mode in Google search:

You can also (if you are in this beta) see a setting for "appearance" in search settings that offers "device default," "dark theme" or "light theme."

I assume Google will roll this out to more users in the future, so keep an eye out for it.

No, dark mode is not a ranking factor.

