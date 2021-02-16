Google Product Search Swipe Through Results and Style Ideas

Brian Freiesleben spotted yet another Google search feature that may be new. If you search for products and find the organic popular products section, if you click on one, it now lets you swipe left or right to scan through the different products. There is also a new section for "style ideas" that first launched as a Google Lens / Images product in 2017.

Here is a GIF of the swipe to view products feature posted by Brian on Twitter:

Here is a screen shot of the shop by style ideas:

Here are longer videos of it in action from Brian:

I’ve also just noticed this “style ideas” section below popular products. Anyone know if this is a recent addition? pic.twitter.com/JNB141whNS — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) February 14, 2021

I am not 100% sure if any of this is new but I think it is.

