Google Product Search Swipe Through Results and Style Ideas

Feb 16, 2021
Brian Freiesleben spotted yet another Google search feature that may be new. If you search for products and find the organic popular products section, if you click on one, it now lets you swipe left or right to scan through the different products. There is also a new section for "style ideas" that first launched as a Google Lens / Images product in 2017.

Here is a GIF of the swipe to view products feature posted by Brian on Twitter:

Here is a screen shot of the shop by style ideas:

Here are longer videos of it in action from Brian:

I am not 100% sure if any of this is new but I think it is.

