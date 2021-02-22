Google Tests Displaying Auto Suggestions On Scroll Up

Feb 22, 2021 • 7:51 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google is testing displaying and popping up the auto-suggestions auto complete search terms in the search bar when you scroll back up towards the top of the search results.

Here is a GIF of it in action captured from Valentin Pletzer who posted a video of it on YouTube and Twitter:

Here is the longer video of it in action:

I am not sure I like this feature, it can be a bit in the way and not the best user experience. But hey, Google is always testing.

Brodie Clark also spotted this:

