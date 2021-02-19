Google Maps Spam Efforts Lead To Removal Of 55M Reviews & 3M Business Profiles

Google wrote about some of the efforts it takes towards preventing and removing "fake and fraudulent contributed content" on Google Maps. The numbers of how much Google has removed from the Google Maps ecosystem is pretty amazing.

Here are some of the highlights from the past year, in 2020:

55 million policy-violating reviews were blocked or removed

3 million fake Business Profiles were removed

Removed 960,000 reviews and more than 300,000 Business Profiles that were reported to us by Google Maps users.

160 million photos were reviewed and removed that violated policies or were of low quality.

3.5 million videos were reviewed and removed that violated policies or were of low quality.

Google disabled more than 610,000 user accounts after detecting and investigating suspicious or policy-violating behavior.

Google stopped more than 3 million attempts by bad actors to verify Business Profiles on Google that didn’t belong to them.

The crazy part is the 55 million reviews and 3 million business profiles that were removed was less than what was done in 2019. Google said it was "20 million fewer reviews than we removed in 2019 as we saw a drop in the overall number of reviews due to fewer people being out and about during COVID-19."

