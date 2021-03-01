Google See Results That Mention Filter On Left Side Panel

Mar 1, 2021
We saw Google testing a search refinement feature named "see results that mention" on the right side bar. But now, as captured by Brian Freiesleben and posted on Twitter, Google is testing it on the left side and Shalom Goodman saw them on the top.

Shalom Goodman saw them last night on the top and posted this screen shot on Twitter:

Here are the older right side bar layouts for this feature:

Here is what happens when you filter them:

This seems to go with the side bar design Google has been slowly rolling out to more and more queries.

I wonder if Google is going to roll this out more and eventually launch it. It seems more of a power search feature but what do I know?

