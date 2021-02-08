New: Google News & Discover Manual Actions In Search Console

It looks like Google added a whole set of new manual actions to the list of manual actions. The new ones are for Google News and Google Discover guideline violations.

A Google manual action is when a human at Google issues a sort of penalty (Google does not like to call it a penalty) against a site when a human reviewer at Google has determined that pages on the site are not compliant with Google's webmaster quality guidelines. Google said that most manual actions address attempts to manipulate Google's search index. Most issues reported here will result in pages or sites being ranked lower or omitted from search results without any visual indication to the user.

Google added some details about this in the Google News content policies help document and Google Discover content policies help document. @PublisherCenter, not an official Google account, notified me of this addition. They read as follows:

News manual actions in Search Console

News manual actions can appear in your Search Console account under Security & Manual actions when your site violates one or several Google News content policies.

Discover manual actions in Search Console

When your site violates one or several Discover content policies, Discover manual actions can appear in your Search Console under Security & Manual actions. Learn more about the types of violations and how to fix them.

Here is a link to the specific Google News and Discover manual actions. Here is what they are:

News and Discover policy violations

You have violated content policies for Google News and/or Discover. The following sections describe the type of violation.

Discover policy violation: Adult-themed content

Google has detected content on your site that appears to violate our adult-themed content policy because it contains nudity, sex acts, sexually suggestive activities, or sexually explicit material.

Recommended actions:

(1) Review and update your pages to comply with the Discover policy by removing the adult-themed content.

(2) When you're sure that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, select Request Review on the Manual Actions report and provide evidence of changed editorial practices including new editorial guidelines and an editorial board with a history of improved practices.

(3) After you've submitted a reconsideration request, be patient and watch for review status messages in your Search Console account — we'll let you know when we've reviewed your site. If we determine that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, we'll revoke the manual action.

News and Discover policy violation: Dangerous content

Google has detected content on your site that appears to violate our dangerous content policy because it contains content that could directly facilitate serious and immediate harm to people or animals.

Recommended actions:

(1) Review and update your pages to comply with the policy by removing the dangerous content. (News policy / Discover policy)

(2) When you're sure that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, select Request Review on the Manual Actions report and provide evidence of changed editorial practices including new editorial guidelines and an editorial board with a history of improved practices.

(3) After you've submitted a reconsideration request, be patient and watch for review status messages in your Search Console account — we'll let you know when we've reviewed your site. If we determine that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, we'll revoke the manual action.

News and Discover policy violation: Harassing content

Google has detected content on your site that appears to violate our harassing content policy because it contains harassment, bullying, or threatening content, including but not limited to, that which might single someone out for malicious abuse, threaten someone with serious harm, sexualize someone in an unwanted way, expose private information of someone else that could be used to carry out threats, disparage, or belittle victims of violence or tragedy, deny an atrocity, or harass in other ways.

Recommended actions:

(1) Review and update your pages to comply with the policy by removing the harassing content. (News policy / Discover policy)

(2) When you're sure that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, select Request Review on the Manual Actions report and provide evidence of changed editorial practices including new editorial guidelines and an editorial board with a history of improved practices.

(3) After you've submitted a reconsideration request, be patient and watch for review status messages in your Search Console account — we'll let you know when we've reviewed your site. If we determine that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, we'll revoke the manual action.

News and Discover policy violation: Hateful content

Google has detected content on your site that appears to violate our hateful content policy with content that incites hatred.

We do not allow content that promotes or condones violence, or has the primary purpose of inciting hatred against an individual or group, including but not limited to, on the basis of their race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or any other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization.

Recommended actions:

(1) Review and update your pages to comply with the policy by removing the hateful content. (News policy / Discover policy)

(2) When you're sure that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, select Request Review on the Manual Actions report and provide evidence of changed editorial practices including new editorial guidelines and an editorial board with a history of improved practices.

(3) After you've submitted a reconsideration request, be patient and watch for review status messages in your Search Console account — we'll let you know when we've reviewed your site. If we determine that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, we'll revoke the manual action.

News and Discover policy violation: Manipulated media

Google has detected content on your site that appears to violate our manipulated media policy. We do not allow audio, video or image content that has been manipulated to deceive, defraud, or mislead by means of creating a representation of actions or events that verifiably did not take place and would cause a reasonable person to have a fundamentally different understanding or impression thereof - such that it may cause significant harm to groups or individuals, or significantly undermine participation or trust in electoral or civic processes.

Recommended actions

(1) Review and update your pages to comply with the policy by identifying media manipulation, disclosing satirical or parody intent, or removing misleading content that significantly undermines participation or trust in civic or electoral processes. (News policy / Discover policy)

(2) When you're sure that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, select Request Review on the Manual Actions report and provide evidence of changed editorial practices including new editorial guidelines and an editorial board with a history of improved practices.

(3) After you've submitted a reconsideration request, be patient and watch for review status messages in your Search Console account — we'll let you know when we've reviewed your site. If we determine that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, we'll revoke the manual action.

News and Discover policy violation: Medical content

Google has detected content on your site that appears to violate our medical content policy because it contains content primarily aimed at providing medical advice, diagnosis or treatment for commercial purposes. We also do not allow content from any site that contradicts or runs contrary to scientific or medical consensus and evidence-based best practices.

Recommended actions:

(1) Review and update your pages to comply with the policy by removing the medical content. (News policy / Discover policy)

(2) When you're sure that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, select Request Review on the Manual Actions report and provide evidence of changed editorial practices including new editorial guidelines and an editorial board with a history of improved practices.

(3) After you've submitted a reconsideration request, be patient and watch for review status messages in your Search Console account — we'll let you know when we've reviewed your site. If we determine that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, we'll revoke the manual action.

Discover policy violation: Misleading content

Google has detected content on your site that appears to violate our misleading content policy and misleads users into engaging with it by promising a topic or story which is not reflected in the content.

Recommended actions:

(1) Review and update your pages to comply with the Discover policy by removing the misleading content.

(2) When you're sure that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, select Request Review on the Manual Actions report and provide evidence of changed editorial practices including new editorial guidelines and an editorial board with a history of improved practices.

(3) After you've submitted a reconsideration request, be patient and watch for review status messages in your Search Console account — we'll let you know when we've reviewed your site. If we determine that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, we'll revoke the manual action.

News and Discover policy violation: Sexually explicit content

Google has detected content on your site that appears to violate our sexually explicit content policy because it contains explicit sexual imagery or videos primarily intended to cause sexual arousal.

Recommended actions:

(1) Review and update your pages to comply with the policy by removing the sexually explicit content. (News policy / Discover policy)

(2) When you're sure that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, select Request Review on the Manual Actions report and provide evidence of changed editorial practices including new editorial guidelines and an editorial board with a history of improved practices.

(3) After you've submitted a reconsideration request, be patient and watch for review status messages in your Search Console account — we'll let you know when we've reviewed your site. If we determine that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, we'll revoke the manual action.

News and Discover policy violation: Terrorist content

Google has detected content on your site that appears to violate our terrorist content policy and promotes terrorist or extremist acts, including recruitment, inciting violence, or celebrating terrorist attacks.

Recommended actions:

(1) Review and update your pages to comply with the policy by removing the terrorist content. (News policy / Discover policy)

(2) When you're sure that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, select Request Review on the Manual Actions report and provide evidence of changed editorial practices including new editorial guidelines and an editorial board with a history of improved practices.

(3) After you've submitted a reconsideration request, be patient and watch for review status messages in your Search Console account — we'll let you know when we've reviewed your site. If we determine that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, we'll revoke the manual action.

News policy violation: Transparency

Google has detected content on your site that appears to violate our transparency policy.

Visitors to your site want to trust and understand who publishes the content they are consuming, and information about those who have written articles. That's why news sources on Google should provide clear dates and bylines, as well as information about authors, the publication, the publisher, company or network behind it, and contact information.

Recommended actions:

(1) Review and update your pages to comply with the News policy by providing clear dates, non-generic information about authors, the publication, the publisher, editorial board, company or network behind it, and non-generic contact information.

(2) When you're sure that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, select Request Review on the Manual Actions report and provide evidence of changed editorial practices including new editorial guidelines and an editorial board with a history of improved practices.

(3) After you've submitted a reconsideration request, be patient and watch for review status messages in your Search Console account — we'll let you know when we've reviewed your site. If we determine that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, we'll revoke the manual action.

News and Discover policy violation: Violence and gore content

Google has detected content on your site that appears to violate our violence and gore policy because it contains content that incites or glorifies violence. We also do not allow extremely graphic or violent materials for the sake of disgusting others.

Recommended actions:

(1) Review and update your pages to comply with the policy by removing the violent or gory content. (News policy / Discover policy)

(2) When you're sure that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, select Request Review on the Manual Actions report and provide evidence of changed editorial practices including new editorial guidelines and an editorial board with a history of improved practices.

(3) After you've submitted a reconsideration request, be patient and watch for review status messages in your Search Console account — we'll let you know when we've reviewed your site. If we determine that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, we'll revoke the manual action.

News and Discover policy violation: Vulgar language and profanity

Google has detected content on your site that appears to violate our vulgar language and profanity policy because it contains gratuitous obscenities or profanities.

Recommended actions:

(1) Review and update your pages to comply with the policy by removing the offensive content. (News policy / Discover policy)

(2) When you're sure that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, select Request Review on the Manual Actions report and provide evidence of changed editorial practices including new editorial guidelines and an editorial board with a history of improved practices.

(3) After you've submitted a reconsideration request, be patient and watch for review status messages in your Search Console account — we'll let you know when we've reviewed your site. If we determine that your site is no longer in violation of our guidelines, we'll revoke the manual action.

I was notified of this by @PublisherCenter (not an official Google account by the way) on Twitter who posted more details:

Old Archive of GNews Content Policies listing - https://t.co/M09pprCBZn



Old Archive of Manual Actions report documentation - https://t.co/IrasVL4B3T — New Publisher Center (Unofficial) (@PublisherCenter) February 5, 2021

