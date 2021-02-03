February 2021 Google Webmaster Report

So the first month of 2021 is now over and it has proven to be an important month. We had Google trickle out a few unconfirmed ranking algorithm updates this month, including confirming rolling out subtopics rankings last year. Google launched a new mobile redesign, did tons of various UI tests and feature launches.
Google said it won't rank teasers in the form of web stories. Google officially dropped support for data-vocabulary.org and added support for price drop rich results. Google Search Console launched news performance reports, they also added new coverage report categories and types of crawl stats, plus a lot more.
A lot happened in the local space as well - but let's not forget about the Australia news.
Anyway, if you missed last month, catch that report over here.
Here is a break down of the more important stories you may want to catch up on:
Google Algorithms:
- Google Confirmed Launching Subtopics Ranking In Mid-November 2020
- Smaller Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On January 27th
- Small Google Algorithm Update Around January 12, 2021?
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Signals - January 7th & 8th 2021
- No, Google SMITH Algorithm Is Not Live
- Google Will Stop Showing Teaser Web Stories In Search & Discover
- Google Explains Why Sites With Some SEO Bad Practices Rank Well
- Google Adds Price Drop Enhancement Documentation
- Google To Stop Supporting Data-Vocabulary.org In Search This Weekend
- Google On Same Link But Different Anchor Text On Same Page
- Google: Digital Public Relations Is Not Spammy Link Building
- Google: Paying For Content Review Or Time With Links Is Paid Links
- Google Diversity With Indexing Languages For Search
- Google On Mobile-First Indexing For Separate Mobile URLs
- Google's Thoughts On Selling Domains Based On SEO Value
- Google Search Console Google News Performance Report
- Google Index Coverage Report Updated With More Specific Categories
- Google Crawl Stats Report Can Handle Additional Types Of Crawls
- Possible Issues With Google Search Console Canonicals & AMP Reporting
- Google Search Console Coverage Report Validate Fix, Fixed.
- Google URL Inspection Tool Now Displays Multiple Referring Pages
- Old Google Disavow Tool Going Away On January 19, 2021
- Google Marketing Search Console Owners To Verify Via Domain Property
- Google Search Console Notification For Google Will Start Crawling Over HTTP/2
- Google Data Studio Can Pull Search Console News Tab Queries
- Google New Mobile Search Design Side By Side Comparison
- Google Launched The About This Result Snippet Feature
- Google Tests New Design For Sitelinks On Mobile
- Google Search Pushing More Local News
- Google Search Tests Sans Serif Font
- Google's People Also Search For Entity Overlay Feature
- Google Continues Injecting Links Into Featured Snippets
- Google Search Critic Ratings Scale Visualization
- Google Search Gains AR Photorealistic 3D Car Models
- Google Expandable Knowledge Panels More Visible
- Google Search Tests Expandable Accordion Carousels
- Google Search Interesting Finds List Adds Related Tags
- Google Product Result Size Slide Visualization
- Google My Business Begins Rolling Out New Performance Metrics / Insights
- New Google My Business Insights Platform & Device Breakdown
- Google My Business Insights Breaks Photos Uploads By Owner vs Customer
- Google Shopping Black-Owned Business Label
- Flagging Reviews In Google My Business Has Changes
- Old Google Posts Showing On Local Panels In Search
- Google My Business Not Applied Changes Now Offer Send Edit Feedback
- Google Local Review Summaries Now Grouped By Place Topics & Displays 3rd Party Reviews
