February 2021 Google Webmaster Report

Feb 3, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Algorithm Updates
So the first month of 2021 is now over and it has proven to be an important month. We had Google trickle out a few unconfirmed ranking algorithm updates this month, including confirming rolling out subtopics rankings last year. Google launched a new mobile redesign, did tons of various UI tests and feature launches.

Google said it won't rank teasers in the form of web stories. Google officially dropped support for data-vocabulary.org and added support for price drop rich results. Google Search Console launched news performance reports, they also added new coverage report categories and types of crawl stats, plus a lot more.

A lot happened in the local space as well - but let's not forget about the Australia news.

Anyway, if you missed last month, catch that report over here.

Here is a break down of the more important stories you may want to catch up on:

Google Algorithms:

Google SEO: Google Search Console: Google Tests & Features: Google My Business & Local: Google Business:

