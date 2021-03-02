Google Tests Bell Icon To Follow Updates On Medical Knowledge Panels

Mar 2, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story
Share This
 

Since 2013 Google had a method to follow news and updates related to social profiles and other knowledge panels by clicking "get updated or "get notified" or more recently in 2017 "follow" button. Now Google is testing showing a bell icon and testing this on medical knowledge panels.

Here is what Lily Ray spotted and posted on Twitter with the new blue bell icon on medical knowledge panels. Note, I cannot replicate this on these queries yet:

Here is what this looked like in 2017:

In 2013 the buttons worked with Google Now, which eventually because the Google Feed and then now Google Discover.

barry schwartz technologist Google Now

Nice to see how these have changed over the years.

Also, I don't think I've ever seen this feature on medical knowledge panels:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Are Google Search Console DMCA Takedown Notifications Broken?
 
blog comments powered by Disqus