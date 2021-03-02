Google Tests Bell Icon To Follow Updates On Medical Knowledge Panels

Since 2013 Google had a method to follow news and updates related to social profiles and other knowledge panels by clicking "get updated or "get notified" or more recently in 2017 "follow" button. Now Google is testing showing a bell icon and testing this on medical knowledge panels.

Here is what Lily Ray spotted and posted on Twitter with the new blue bell icon on medical knowledge panels. Note, I cannot replicate this on these queries yet:

It looks new to me. I'm not seeing it for all medical terms either, only some. pic.twitter.com/rSrHkYbpVp — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) March 1, 2021

Here is what this looked like in 2017:

In 2013 the buttons worked with Google Now, which eventually because the Google Feed and then now Google Discover.

Nice to see how these have changed over the years.

Also, I don't think I've ever seen this feature on medical knowledge panels:

I have never seen it on medical panels and I pretty much look at medical panels all day long 😅🤪 — Taylor Berg (@taylorannberg) March 1, 2021

