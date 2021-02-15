Notice: Google My Business Auto Populating Services

For the past few months or so, Google seems to have been auto populating the services section of your Google My Business listing. It is believed that Google is pulling the services based on the content of your web site.

Ryan Mews spotted this back in October and now Andy Simpson just spotted this last week. Andy said "GMB auto suggesting services taken directly from your website! You can edit/delete as necessary. Check your listings now it seems to be rolling out for some accounts." Ryan said "the issue we've been battling for months is that when you delete some of the services, they will automatically come back so make sure to check that after deleting."

Here is what your listing can look like when Google does this:

So just a heads up, make sure to login to your Google My Business account and check the service items Google had in their for your business and/or client's business.

Forum discussion at Twitter.