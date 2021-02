Google is now labeling some businesses that are in coworking office spaces with that label in the local pack search results. I am not 100% if this is new, but Sarah Blocksidge spotted it and posted a screen shot of this in action.

Here is the screen shot she shared on Twitter where she added "RIP spammers.

Just recently, Google updated its policies around co-working spaces in Google My Business. So this is somewhat timely.

