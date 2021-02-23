Google Search Console Association Controls Updated

Google has enhanced the associations controls within Google Search Console. Google now makes it super clear where your Search Console account is associated with, in terms of other Google accounts. The list of associations includes Analytics, YouTube, Google Ads, Android Apps and more.

Google said "We're happy to announce that Search Console has an enhanced Association page within the settings menu.

Association is a connection between a Search Console property, and some other entity or property in another Google service: for example, between a Search Console property and a Google Analytics property, a YouTube channel, or a Chrome Web Store account. A Search Console association is usually requested by the owner of the other entity to the Search Console property owner.

Here is what mine looks like (click to enlarge):

Here is the Google example (click to enlarge):

Here are the current associations available:

Google Analytics property: View your Search Console data, such as organic search queries, in your Google Analytics property. Starting today, you can also link Search Console domain properties to Google Analytics and get better coverage of your organic search results. We recommend using this option as it can help you get a more complete picture in the Search Console reports in Google Analytics.

Google Ads account: View the paid and organic report in Google Ads.

YouTube channel: Link your videos to your associated website.

Play Console app: Use App Indexing.

Actions Console project: Verify your brand and enable cross-platform functionality.

Chrome Web Store account: Publish apps and extensions to the Chrome Web Store on behalf of your site.

Here is the help document where you can learn more.

Forum discussion at Twitter.