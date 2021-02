Brodie Clark spotted a new Google Search snippet test where Google is showing keywords labels or tags above the description and below the title and URL. This reminds me a bit of the tags Google showed in the snippet in 2017 and 2019.

Here is a screenshot from Brodie:

Brodie said the keyword labels are not clickable, he said "the keywords aren’t clickable" but the keywords shown in those labels are displayed often in the page content.

