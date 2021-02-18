Google Search Console Core Web Vitals Boundaries Changed On February 17th

Google made a small change to how it plots the core web vitals data in Google Search Console. The change goes into effect on February 17, 2021 and using less than as a boundary, Google is using less than or equal to.

Google said this may result in you seeing a change in your red to yellow or yellow to green indicators for the better.

Google wrote "the metrics defining the boundaries for LCP, FID, CLS, which used to be < (less than), are now defined as <= (less than or equal to). Therefore you might see a change in statuses (for the better) in this report."

Here are the boundaries:

Here is a screen shot of the Search Console report:

So some of you may see a lot more green just based on this change in a couple of days after the reports update.

