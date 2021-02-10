Google Search Console Page Experience Appearance Filter In Performance Report

It looks like Google is preparing to upgrade the performance report within Google Search Console to show a page experience update appearance filter. JR Oakes noticed it in the source code of the Search Console report.

I assume we will be able to use this to how when the label or indicator shows in the search results?

JR Oakes shared this screen shot of the code on Twitter:

There are other new ones outside of the Page Experience one, I think News Showcase is somewhat new but we knew that was coming, I am not sure what the cross language results are either.

Anyway, I mocked up what the appearance filter might look like when this goes live:

This should not surprise anyone, it is all part of Google's efforts to get people to get those core web vitals into place.

