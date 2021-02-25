Google Showing Fewer Featured Snippets Since February 19th

Feb 25, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google seems to be showing fewer featured snippets in the search results since February 19, 2021. All three tools that I am aware that track featured snippets all showed a significant decline in the percentage of search results with featured snippets.

Although, as of this morning, RankRanger is showing a bit of a bounce back - making me wonder if this was some sort of Google bug?

Mozcast is showing a decline 7.5% of search results having featured snippets to 4.5% of search results having featured snippets:

click for full size

RankRanger is showing a decline 9.5% of search results having featured snippets to about 8.5% of search results having featured snippets:

click for full size

SEMRush is showing a decline 6.9% of search results having featured snippets to 5.1% of search results having featured snippets:

click for full size

SEOClarity also picked up on the change:

This would have happened after the unconfirmed February 17th update.

Mordy who knows this data pretty well, since he worked at RankRanger for years, said:

Glenn Gabe even looked at specific sites and confirmed he is seeing it:

Have you all noticed less featured snippets in your spaces?

Update: RankRanger updated this morning and is now showing a bit of a bounce back, I wonder if this was a Google bug?

click for full size

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: February 24, 2021
 
blog comments powered by Disqus