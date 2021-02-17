Google Search Console Screenshot Hack

Valentin Pletzer along with Saijo George came up with a little trick or hack to get Google Search Console to show you a screenshot of the middle or portion of your page. Normally, the URL inspection tool screen shot is of the top of the page only but if you use the scroll-to-text URL, Google will screenshot from that location down. In short, you just need a simple old fashion jump to link using #anchors. I implemented on this story using #screenshot.

If you add the link to the jumplink anchor text, Google Search Console should scroll down to that portion, skip the stuff above it, and display a screenshot from that point downwards.

Here is an image from Saijo George showing this in action:

Nice little tip!

I like the way you think. Use jumplinks with # and it WORKS !!! pic.twitter.com/5E2SnIMF6M — ˗ˏˋ𝕊𝕒𝕚𝕛𝕠 𝔾𝕖𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕖ˎˊ˗ (@SaijoGeorge) February 16, 2021

Update: Yes, I tested it on this story and it worked as expected.