Poll On Impact Of Google Page Experience Update & Core Web Vitals On Rankings

Lily Ray posted a Twitter poll asking the SEO industry if they think the core web vitals, or I guess the upcoming Google Page Experience Update, will have an "discernable impact" on your Google organic rankings. As expected, the results are somewhat all over the place, but weighted a bit more on the side of it not having a big impact.

She asked "How much of a discernable impact do you think Core Web Vitals will have on organic rankings?" The poll received 1,133 votes and the responses were:

17.8% - A major impact

48.2% - Somewhat of an impact

34% - Not a big impact

Here is a chart I made of the results:

How much of a discernable impact do you think Core Web Vitals will have on organic rankings? — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) February 11, 2021

I would have personally voted for "Not a big impact."

I am surprised anyone would think it would be a major impact but who knows, maybe Google will surprise us with this update.

