Google Search Scroll To Text On Free Product Results

Google is expanding the scroll-to-text feature it has on featured snippets and some other search elements to the free top product listings boxes. Brodie Clark spotted this for a search on [bluetooth headphones] and I was able to replicate this.

The scroll to text feature is when you click on a search result in Google, Google then takes you to the web page and scrolls you down the page to the specific passage and highlights the relevant block of text. We've covered this numerous times but I don't believe this has been in the product results until recently.

Brodie Clark shared some screen shots on Twitter, which I will embed below but here is a GIF of it in action:

Expansion of scroll-to-text in Search continues. Latest addition is an article within a "free product listing" carousel using the parameters. Scroll-to-text started with featured snippets, then some knowledge panels, and now some free product listings: https://t.co/HEpcqVIjFY pic.twitter.com/oMOaRhekUo — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) February 11, 2021

