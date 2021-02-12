Google Search Scroll To Text On Free Product Results

Feb 12, 2021
Google is expanding the scroll-to-text feature it has on featured snippets and some other search elements to the free top product listings boxes. Brodie Clark spotted this for a search on [bluetooth headphones] and I was able to replicate this.

The scroll to text feature is when you click on a search result in Google, Google then takes you to the web page and scrolls you down the page to the specific passage and highlights the relevant block of text. We've covered this numerous times but I don't believe this has been in the product results until recently.

Brodie Clark shared some screen shots on Twitter, which I will embed below but here is a GIF of it in action:

