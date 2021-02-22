Google Search Console Changes To Web Story Performance Report

Google has made a change to its performance report around reporting on your Web Stories. This change may lead to seeing more impressions and clicks from Google Discover to your web stories.

Google said previously, if a viewer clicked into a Web Story on Discover, then continued from there into additional Web Stories, only the first Web Story was credited with an impression and click.

Starting on February 16, 2021 and onward, any additional Web Stories that were reached from the first Web Story in Discover will also be credited with an impression and click in the Performance report for Discover.

Google said this may result in an increase in your Google Discover data.

So if you do a lot of Web Stories, this is something to be on the lookout for and document or annotate in your analytics.

