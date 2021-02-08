Google Local Pack Removes Some Business Addresses

Google is changing the local pack in the web search results to remove some of the addresses of those business listings. This is only for some businesses, I believe, and for the local pack. When you click through, you do get the address.

Ben Fisher and Jason Brown shared some screen shots of this. Ben wrote "GMB Do Not Panic Alert: If you see your service business (including hybrids that show addresses) displaying no address in the 3-pack or local finder do not worry this is working as intended and is a test. The address still shows when the profile is displayed."

If your business is located in a permanently closed business it can lead to confusion.

If there was ever a time to check your GMB for located in, now is the time. https://t.co/5lhmSQbb9Y pic.twitter.com/jsVaAzpnxw — Jason Brown Dumpster Fire (@keyserholiday) February 5, 2021

GMB Do Not Panic Alert: If you see your service business (including hybrids that show addresses) displaying no address in the 3-pack or local finder do not worry this is working as intended and is a test. The address still shows when the profile is displayed. #localseo pic.twitter.com/fg661UeTki — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) February 5, 2021

Google is not showing the street address and instead showing the city and located it. This business is located in a permanently closed business which can lead to confusion. — Jason Brown Dumpster Fire (@keyserholiday) February 5, 2021

So be aware of this change, although I think I've seen Google testing this for some time.

Forum discussion at Twitter.