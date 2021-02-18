Google Image Search Tests Explore More Compass Icon

Feb 18, 2021
Google Image Search seems to be testing a compass icon in the image search results that trigger a search refinement feature. When you click on it, it takes you to a section to "explore more" images by showing you related searches.

Saad AK spotted this and posted some screenshots on Twitter, but to be honest, it looks super familiar, like I've seen it before. Here it is:

Here are images showing the related searches after the click:

