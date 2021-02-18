Google Image Search Tests Explore More Compass Icon

Google Image Search seems to be testing a compass icon in the image search results that trigger a search refinement feature. When you click on it, it takes you to a section to "explore more" images by showing you related searches.

Saad AK spotted this and posted some screenshots on Twitter, but to be honest, it looks super familiar, like I've seen it before. Here it is:

Here are images showing the related searches after the click:

This is new, I believe.

Saw a new blue button in the image search today, for a query speakers, and when I clicked it, it expanded into Related Searches (with a Explore More Written above it).



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR

— Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) February 16, 2021

