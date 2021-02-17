Google Search Tests Bubble Header Links Sticking To Top

Feb 17, 2021
Looks like Google is testing having those sub-navigation links in search, in the bubble format, stick to the top of the search results as you scroll down. We kind of saw this without the bubble header format in December but here it is with the bubbles buttons.

This was spotted by Mordy Obserstein who posted a video of this on Twitter. Here is a screen shot:

Here is the video:

Brian Freiesleben spotted this a few months ago as well:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

