July 2026 Google Webmaster Report

Jul 2, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Webmaster Report

Here is the monthly Google Webmaster report, where I summarize the major organic Google Search news and SEO topics from the past month. The big news was the Google June 2026 spam update, which took only two days to roll out and felt like it started earlier and was substantial. There were a few other unconfirmed Google search ranking updates in the past month.

Google's Head of Search, Liz Reid, said it was great content to shine in Google Search. Google's search team spoke about chunking, site signals, content, paywalls, AI clicks and more. Google also updated its help documents on SEO advice from third-party tools and others. Google said LLMS.txt files won't help or hurt you in Google Search.

Google Search Console expanded access to the AI performance reports and posted a deep dive help document on AI controls. Google also fixed the link report bugs in Search Console but had other outages with other reports this month. We are also expecting a new platform property tooltip feature from Search Console.

Google launched Search Profiles and was quick to give us analytics for that. Google is testing a lot of new user interfaces and search features, including updates to Google Business Profiles.

The CMA ordered Google to share how its rankings work and there is an updated zero click report.

If you missed last month, you can read the June 2026 Google Webmaster Report.

Here are the bigger stories from the past month:

Google Updates & Spam Update:

Google SEO: Google Search Console: Google User Interface & Search Features: Google Business Profiles & Local: Business & Industry:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

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