Google Search Console Platform Property Tooltips

Google has a new help document in the Google Search Console tools and reporting section named Platform property tooltips. I don't see any other information about this document but it does imply that a new report or tool is coming to Search Console.
I found the page over here and here is a screenshot I took of it yesterday:
Yep, the page is blank and it says nothing about what this Platform property tooltips tool or report is about.
I can guess but I rather hear you guess in the comments.
Any ideas what this is?
Google removed the help page after I reached out to them about it.
Forum discussion at Bluesky.
Update: I asked John Mueller from Google about this and he replied:
It looks like a platform property tooltip.
When we have something to announce, we'll announce it :-)— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) June 12, 2026 at 9:49 AM
Update 2: A few weeks later, Google announced this new feature - check it out.