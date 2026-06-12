New Google Search Console Tool/Report: Platform Property Tooltips

Jun 12, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Tools Tips Hero

Google has a new help document in the Google Search Console tools and reporting section named Platform property tooltips. I don't see any other information about this document but it does imply that a new report or tool is coming to Search Console.

I found the page over here and here is a screenshot I took of it yesterday:

Google Search Console Platform Property Tooltips

Yep, the page is blank and it says nothing about what this Platform property tooltips tool or report is about.

I can guess but I rather hear you guess in the comments.

Any ideas what this is?

Google removed the help page after I reached out to them about it.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

Update: I asked John Mueller from Google about this and he replied:

It looks like a platform property tooltip.

When we have something to announce, we'll announce it :-)

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) June 12, 2026 at 9:49 AM

Update 2: A few weeks later, Google announced this new feature - check it out.

 

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