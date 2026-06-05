After tons and tons of testing and tweaking, Google is officially announcing what it calls Search profiles and what I called Discover publisher pages. Google said Search profiles provide "a central place to showcase their latest articles, videos and social posts."

Yea, we saw this coming and covered it several times but now it is offical and Google is calling it Search profiles.

"Search profiles are a dedicated, shareable space to highlight content across platforms, and help audiences find accurate, up-to-date information about sources on Search," Google explained. You can follow your favorite publishers from the profile page, see a large header image, find the publisher's other social profiles, the latest articles and more.

Here is a video of it in action:

Google wrote:

Search profiles give publishers and creators a central place to showcase their latest articles, videos and social posts. People can easily follow sources from their profile, so they’re more likely to see that content on Discover, found on the home screen of the Google app. Search profiles can be accessed on mobile via a creator or publisher’s knowledge panel (the information box on Search for notable people, places and things), by tapping the name of a publisher or creator on Discover, or through a direct URL. To start, publishers and creators with a sizable following on at least one major social or video platform can claim their Search profile and customize it with an avatar, bio, website, social media and video platforms, and other important content. Claiming a profile may trigger the creation of a Knowledge Panel for eligible publishers and creators. If you already have a Knowledge Panel, it will be enhanced with your updated avatar, latest content, and a direct profile link.

Not everyone can make a Search profile, you need to be "sizeable" enough to get one. Here are help documents on how to create a search profile, claim a search profile and manage a search profile. You can also go to creators.google/profile to walk you through claiming your profile.

You need to have a minimum number of subscribers or followers on at least one content platform:

YouTube: 100,000

Instagram: 100,000

X: 100,000

TikTok: 300,000

Here is my Search profile - if you want to follow it: profile.google.com/@rustybrick.

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