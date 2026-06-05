Google Search Profiles: Publisher Profile Pages Officially Live

Jun 5, 2026 - 7:51 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Publishers

After tons and tons of testing and tweaking, Google is officially announcing what it calls Search profiles and what I called Discover publisher pages. Google said Search profiles provide "a central place to showcase their latest articles, videos and social posts."

Yea, we saw this coming and covered it several times but now it is offical and Google is calling it Search profiles.

"Search profiles are a dedicated, shareable space to highlight content across platforms, and help audiences find accurate, up-to-date information about sources on Search," Google explained. You can follow your favorite publishers from the profile page, see a large header image, find the publisher's other social profiles, the latest articles and more.

Here is a video of it in action:

Google wrote:

Search profiles give publishers and creators a central place to showcase their latest articles, videos and social posts. People can easily follow sources from their profile, so they’re more likely to see that content on Discover, found on the home screen of the Google app. Search profiles can be accessed on mobile via a creator or publisher’s knowledge panel (the information box on Search for notable people, places and things), by tapping the name of a publisher or creator on Discover, or through a direct URL.

To start, publishers and creators with a sizable following on at least one major social or video platform can claim their Search profile and customize it with an avatar, bio, website, social media and video platforms, and other important content. Claiming a profile may trigger the creation of a Knowledge Panel for eligible publishers and creators. If you already have a Knowledge Panel, it will be enhanced with your updated avatar, latest content, and a direct profile link.

Not everyone can make a Search profile, you need to be "sizeable" enough to get one. Here are help documents on how to create a search profile, claim a search profile and manage a search profile. You can also go to creators.google/profile to walk you through claiming your profile.

You need to have a minimum number of subscribers or followers on at least one content platform:

  • YouTube: 100,000
  • Instagram: 100,000
  • X: 100,000
  • TikTok: 300,000

Here is my Search profile - if you want to follow it: profile.google.com/@rustybrick.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 9, 2026

Sep 9, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Sometimes There Is No Absolute Right Answer For SEO

Sep 9, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center AI Performance: AI Search Intent, Terms & Attribution

Sep 9, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Local Customer Optimization & Store Sales In Data Manager

Sep 9, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Almost 100% Of People Also Ask Results Are Answered By Google AI Overviews

Sep 9, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Location Asset Requirements Update

Sep 9, 2026 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Microsoft Advertising To Update UTM Analytics Auto-Tagging Sep. 2
Next Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google May Core Update Done, AI Performance Reports & Controls, Google Ads, ChatGPT Ads, Microsoft Scout & Tools

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.