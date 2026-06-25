The page indexing report within Google Search Console is now two weeks delayed. It is stuck at June 11, 2026, for me, and has not been updated in 14 days. Google has been reporting issues with Search Console often enough, so this is not unusual, but this delay is significant enough to cover, since we are now at the two-week mark.

Here is a screenshot of the top of my page indexing reports:

Yesterday, the performance reports were a bit backed up but that seems resolved this morning.

And no, Google would say this has nothing to do with the June 2026 spam update that is now rolling out.

I suspect Google will fix this report soon, but if you are trying to debug page indexing issues, you have to wait a bit longer.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: July 1st, almost three weeks into the delay, John Mueller from Google commented on it:

Sorry for the delay. We're working on getting this back up to speed, but I don't have an ETA just yet. — John Mueller (@johnmu.com) July 1, 2026 at 10:59 AM

Update on July 14th: It was stuck again at June 29th for over two weeks, so I pinged John Mueller of Google on Bluesky this morning and now it updated to July 9th:

Before:

After:

Update on July 23rd: It is stuck again for two weeks, are we starting to notice a pattern here? And when Google does update it, it just sets all the data for the same over those two weeks:

Update on July 27th, Google updated the metrics through July 23rd but as you can see, the data is flat between each update: