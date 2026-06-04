Here is the monthly Google webmaster report - the June 2026 edition - where I cover all the larger SEO and webmaster related Google Search news that you may want to catch up on over the past week. Yes, we had the big Google May 2026 core update, with a number of unconfirmed Google updates as well.

Google released its how to optimize for AI search, which ruffled some feathers in the SEO industry. Google said that its search spam policies also apply to AI search features and then warned about manipulating or buying citations for AI search. Meanwhile, Google seems to be slowly deindexing pages across tons of sites, but Google won't really say why.

Google Search Console is slowly rolling out AI performance reports and AI blocking controls which we expected to happen, but I did not expect it to come because of the UK government. Google dropped FAQ rich results, and with that, the Search Console features. Google also had a 50 week data bug in Search Console, which cannot be recovered. The link report is broken as well and the Discover reports had two bugs this past month.

Google I/O news, on the search side, was a bit bleh. They announced the intelligent search box, which is okay. Google also released Gemini 3.5 Flash in search with a ton of new agentic features. Outside of I/O, Google rolled out preferred sources globally and added preferred sources in AI Mode and more. Google also released five improvements to links in AI Mode and AI Overviews, is it enough?

Oh, and Google appealed its search monopoly ruling, only to expect a huge fine from the EU in the coming months.

If you missed last month, it was a double one for the April and May 2026 Google Webmaster Report.

Here are the bigger stories from the past month:

Google Core Update & Unconfirmed Updates:

Google SEO:Google Search Console:Google Search Features:Google Local & Google Business Profiles:Google Misc:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.