Google has begun the rollout of the November 2026 core update. Google also had search ranking volatility on November 8th and 9th. Google released a major update to Google Search with Gemini 4 Hydrogen days after Gemini 4 Carbon came out. And to top all of that off, Google Search Console had a logging error for its performance reports between November 9 and 11th. OpenAI released the ChatGPT Business Hub and it gives us click data. Yahoo announced Pivot Search, and Yahoo Scout is out of beta. Google is moving the sources icons to the bottom of the AI Overviews. Google is showing the full expanded AI Overview for definition queries. Google AI Overviews for local packs drops the action buttons. Google spoke about how to move to a CDN. Google’s crawl / discovered and currently not indexed is likely a quality issue. Google said it can take time for it to understand the value of new sites. Google added booking links to Business Profiles automatically and some are broken. Google AI Mode multiturn ads are now live. Google Ads AI-generated summaries are above the sponsored ads and within ads. Google Ads API version 26.2 is out and Ads Editor version 2.14 is out. Google Ads has a new asset activity section. Google Ads PMax page feeds were updated. ChatGPT has ads while you wait for your image to be made. ChatGPT Ads also announced a number of new ad product updates. Bing promoted the ability to turn off AI in search but it is old and lackluster. Bing shows ads at the top of the AI Mode results. Google lost again in court against SerpApi. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

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