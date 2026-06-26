It only took about two days - the Google June 2026 spam update is now done rolling out. It started on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at around noon and completed on June 26, 2026 at around 2pm ET. This update felt like it started earlier than it was announced, and felt more widespread than a typical Google spam update.

All that Google said about this specific update was that it was a normal spam update. Google wrote, "This is a normal spam update, and it will roll out for all languages and locations." Google also linked to its spam update help document for more details.

June 2026 Google Spam Update Quick Facts

Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:

Name: Google June 2026 Spam Update

Google June 2026 Spam Update Launched: June 24, 2026, 2025 at about 12:00 pm ET

June 24, 2026, 2025 at about 12:00 pm ET Rollout: June 26, 2026 at about 2 pm ET

June 26, 2026 at about 2 pm ET Targets: Sites violating some of the Google search spam policies.

Sites violating some of the Google search spam policies. Does Not Target: This update does not target link spam, it does not target the site reputation abuse policy and some other policies.

This update does not target link spam, it does not target the site reputation abuse policy and some other policies. Penalty: It penalizes some of spam techniques that are against Google's spam policies.

It penalizes some of spam techniques that are against Google's spam policies. Global: This is a global update impacting all regions and languages.

This is a global update impacting all regions and languages. Impact: Google would not tell me what percentage of queries or searches were impacted by this update.

Google would not tell me what percentage of queries or searches were impacted by this update. Recover: If you were hit by this, Google said you should review its spam policies to ensure they are complying with those.

If you were hit by this, Google said you should review its spam policies to ensure they are complying with those. Refreshes: Google will do periodic refreshes to the spam update. It can take many months to recover, Google said.

Google Tracking Tools

Here is what the third-party tracking tools showed in terms of ranking volatility over the period and beyond.

Google Volatility Chart Data Sources AccuRanker Algoroo AWR CognitiveSEO DataForSEO Mangools Mozcast SEMRush Serpstat SimilarWeb Sistrix Wincher Wireboard Zutrix

AWR:

AccuRanker Grump:

CognitiveSEO:

Wireboard - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

Zutrix Tension:

Wincher:

Mozcast:

DataForSEO SERP Volatility:

Serpstat:

SimilarWeb:

Mangools SERPWatcher:

SEMRush:

Algoroo:

Sistrix:

SEO Chatter

Here are some samples of the chatter across this site and WebmasterWorld:

I knew something was up. Always happens when traffic is on a high. Urgh,, Google and your useless ''updates''. But, though likely wrong here.. I would like to think that this new annoyance is just a late announcement as traffic was already a mess before it.. Who knows any more?

A huge drop in traffic to my global site yesterday and so far today.

It looks weird to me: The traffic is jumping back and forth. 20 minutes good traffic from G, 20 minutes almost nothing. What the he.. are they doing?

The news site is performing a bit stronger in Discover again today, but other than that: more spam, significantly more spam. The shop is experiencing exactly what Chris just wrote. But we are only at the beginning of the spam-boosting update, so a lot could still change.

Yesterday continues these terrible drops, now -20% compared to same day last week. Revenue was managing to successfully keep up with last month. With better RPM rates. Now its dropping to -2% compared to last month. Meaning, both traffic and revenue are now down in comparison. Instead of just one metric. Thank you Google and Singaporean bots! Well done!

Very big drop since yesterday. (-80%). We do NOT SPAM.

Sales are indeed impressive, particularly given my sector and the current temperatures. The news site is also seeing good traffic via Discover, and rankings remain stable. However holy... spam is skyrocketing, the headlines are flooded with rubbish, and very strange websites are starting to surface in the organic search results. The funny thing is, Google allegedly hates top lists where sites rank themselves at number one. Yet, I’m seeing an increasing number of these lists ranking well at the moment. Go figure

I don't have spam on my site but I am seeing up to 15% down. Google's own search results pages in my niche have no ads on them. So Google is not even monetizing the search itself.

Same with my niches, one has no adverts, just AIO and if they went to sites, they'd win more.

Typical spam update from Google. No spam on our site, but we're down 10%-15%. What a joke the biggest spammer on the internet is.

Traffic drop today!

This seems like a pretty big update for a spam update. What did you all see over this update?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.