Google has just announced the release of the June 2026 spam update and said it should only take a few days to roll out. Truth is, we kind of saw this coming, although Google would say no, we did not.

Google wrote:

Released the June 2026 spam update, which applies globally and to all languages. The rollout may take a few days to complete.

Google added on LinkedIn:

Today we released the June 2026 spam update to Google Search. This is a normal spam update, and it will roll out for all languages and locations. The rollout may take a few days to complete. More information about spam updates can be found over here.

June 2026 Google Spam Update Quick Facts

Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:

Name: Google June 2026 Spam Update

Google June 2026 Spam Update Launched: June 24, 2026, 2025 at about 12:00 pm ET

June 24, 2026, 2025 at about 12:00 pm ET Rollout: Will take about a few days to fully rollout.

Will take about a few days to fully rollout. Targets: Sites violating some of the Google search spam policies.

Sites violating some of the Google search spam policies. Does Not Target: This update does not target link spam, it does not target the site reputation abuse policy and some other policies.

This update does not target link spam, it does not target the site reputation abuse policy and some other policies. Penalty: It penalizes some of spam techniques that are against Google's spam policies.

It penalizes some of spam techniques that are against Google's spam policies. Global: This is a global update impacting all regions and languages.

This is a global update impacting all regions and languages. Impact: Google would not tell me what percentage of queries or searches were impacted by this update.

Google would not tell me what percentage of queries or searches were impacted by this update. Recover: If you were hit by this, Google said you should review its spam policies to ensure they are complying with those.

If you were hit by this, Google said you should review its spam policies to ensure they are complying with those. Refreshes: Google will do periodic refreshes to the spam update. It can take many months to recover, Google said.

Google's spam update documentation says:

While Google's automated systems to detect search spam are constantly operating, we occasionally make notable improvements to how they work. When we do, we refer to this as a spam update and share when they happen on our list of Google Search ranking updates. For example, SpamBrain is our AI-based spam-prevention system. From time-to-time, we improve that system to make it better at spotting spam and to help ensure it catches new types of spam. Sites that see a change after a spam update should review our spam policies to ensure they are complying with those. Sites that violate our policies may rank lower in results or not appear in results at all. Making changes may help a site improve if our automated systems learn over a period of months that the site complies with our spam policies. In the case of a link spam update (an update that specifically deals with link spam), making changes might not generate an improvement. This is because when our systems remove the effects spammy links may have, any ranking benefit the links may have previously generated for your site is lost. Any potential ranking benefits generated by those links cannot be regained.

Google Tracking Tools On Google June 2026 Spam Update

Here are what the tools are showing today, the day the Google June 2026 Spam Update was announced:

Google Volatility Chart Data Sources AccuRanker Algoroo AWR CognitiveSEO DataForSEO Mangools Mozcast SEMRush Serpstat SimilarWeb Sistrix Wincher Wireboard Zutrix

AWR:

Zutrix Tension:

CognitiveSEO:

Wireboard - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

AccuRanker Grump:

Wincher:

Serpstat:

Mozcast:

DataForSEO SERP Volatility:

SimilarWeb:

Mangools SERPWatcher:

SEMRush:

Algoroo:

Sistrix:

SEO Chatter on Google June 2026 Spam Update

And over the past day or so, people have noticed ranking volatility here and WebmasterWorld:

Is there possibly a Google update rolling out right now? The recovery of our news site seems to be over; big drop today. I can't say much about the shop yet, but there I'd probably blame the hot weather before anything else.

I know, but something feels seriously off right now. Today I had 27 articles from Amazon Egypt in my Discover feed, basically all ads. In my niche, Top Stories are suddenly showing betting sites I would never have expected to see there, and some obvious spam sites seem to be back as well. The odd part is that yesterday the results looked much cleaner. I just don't understand what Google is trying to achieve with this.

Even by AdSense's metrics, pageviews are down another 12% since last week, yet rankings don't seem to have changed. I predicted this a while back. we are going to hit 0 organic traffic for high ranked sites soon. You are shown on Google, nobody will click.

Today, June 23, I'm seeing very low activity; something must have happened between yesterday afternoon and today. We'll see how it turns out this afternoon. Something has changed.

Previous Google Spam Updates

Here are the documented previous spam updates:

What are you all seeing with this latest Google spam update?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and X.

Update: The following day: