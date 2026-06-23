Google seems to be expanding access to the new Search Console generative AI performance reports to more regions, outside of just the UK. I see a number of people in India who are now reporting seeing the new AI report. I personally do not see these new AI reports yet but maybe you do?

Vijay Chauhan first notified me that he is seeing it in India for some of his profiles, he added these are not UK sites but Indian sites. He wrote on X, "looks like Google is gradually rolling out the AI Overview performance report ("Generative AI") in GSC to more users."

Here is his tweet:

Hey @rustybrick looks like Google is gradually rolling out the AI Overview performance report ("Generative AI") in GSC to more users. I can already access it for a couple of properties I've been managing.



CC:- @glenngabe pic.twitter.com/ViPO2rcyeR — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) June 23, 2026

I also saw Suganthan Mohanadasan who posted about it on X:

Seeing Generative AI features inside GSC. pic.twitter.com/XS3p946LZq — Suganthan Mohanadasan (@suganthan) June 23, 2026

Also:

@rustybrick I see this one in my GSC. pic.twitter.com/WcrvnUzYRj — Alif Shorif- ICS legal (@AlifICSlegal) June 23, 2026

I think the Generative AI Beta features are available for US GSC properties as well. https://t.co/TpeBiDM5B2 pic.twitter.com/SpNGnmgvf0 — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) June 23, 2026

Sam Steiner on Mastodon said he sees it for a profile in Switzerland.

I am honestly surprised Google is expanding access to this report so quickly.

As a reminder, the report includes the following data (just not clicks):

Impressions: How often URLs from your site appeared in generative AI features in Search and Discover.

How often URLs from your site appeared in generative AI features in Search and Discover. Pages: Check which URLs appeared within AI features.

Check which URLs appeared within AI features. Countries: Understand your visibility on a country basis.

Understand your visibility on a country basis. Devices: Identify the devices people are using when seeing your website (available for Search results).

Identify the devices people are using when seeing your website (available for Search results). Dates: Monitor your performance over time with hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly granularity.

Here is what it looks like:

Do any of you see it? Do you find it helpful? If so, let us know below in the comments and please specify the regions of the websites you see it for. More about this report over here.

Update: John Mueller from Google confirmed the slow expanded rollout on Bluesky saying:

Yeah, nothing super exciting. We're just rolling these out incrementally to sites, and reviewing the feedback along the way. I know everyone wants the new shiny thing immediately... but first, patience :) Also getting feedback from those using these reports is super-helpful, especially if you can elaborate a bit. Thanks!

Forum discussion at X.

Update 2: July 9, 2026, I gained access to this report for this site:

I now see the AI generative reports for SERoundtable pic.twitter.com/8FbTMnLoQk — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) July 9, 2026

Update 2: July 28, 2026 - small update on how to access the report, if you were given access: