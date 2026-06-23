Google Search Console AI Performance Report Rolling Out To More

Jun 23, 2026 - 7:41 am 11 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Reporting

Google seems to be expanding access to the new Search Console generative AI performance reports to more regions, outside of just the UK. I see a number of people in India who are now reporting seeing the new AI report. I personally do not see these new AI reports yet but maybe you do?

Vijay Chauhan first notified me that he is seeing it in India for some of his profiles, he added these are not UK sites but Indian sites. He wrote on X, "looks like Google is gradually rolling out the AI Overview performance report ("Generative AI") in GSC to more users."

Here is his tweet:

I also saw Suganthan Mohanadasan who posted about it on X:

Also:

Sam Steiner on Mastodon said he sees it for a profile in Switzerland.

I am honestly surprised Google is expanding access to this report so quickly.

As a reminder, the report includes the following data (just not clicks):

  • Impressions: How often URLs from your site appeared in generative AI features in Search and Discover.
  • Pages: Check which URLs appeared within AI features.
  • Countries: Understand your visibility on a country basis.
  • Devices: Identify the devices people are using when seeing your website (available for Search results).
  • Dates: Monitor your performance over time with hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly granularity.

Here is what it looks like:

Generative Ai Features Performance Report

Do any of you see it? Do you find it helpful? If so, let us know below in the comments and please specify the regions of the websites you see it for. More about this report over here.

Update: John Mueller from Google confirmed the slow expanded rollout on Bluesky saying:

Yeah, nothing super exciting. We're just rolling these out incrementally to sites, and reviewing the feedback along the way. I know everyone wants the new shiny thing immediately... but first, patience :)

Also getting feedback from those using these reports is super-helpful, especially if you can elaborate a bit. Thanks!

Forum discussion at X.

Update 2: July 9, 2026, I gained access to this report for this site:

Update 2: July 28, 2026 - small update on how to access the report, if you were given access:

 

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