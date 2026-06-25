Google is testing a button in the AI Overview within Google Search that takes you to the web only tab. As a reminder, the web only tab does not have any AI search features or other search verticles, it only has the web search results.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted screenshots of this on X.

Here is the screenshot of the AI Overview, that has a button in it that says, "See more commercial ramps."

When you click on it, it takes you to the web tab:

Interesting that Google would do this...

Forum discussion at X.