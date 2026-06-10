Report: Google Zero Click Searches To Open Web Fall To 27.6%

Jun 10, 2026 - 7:31 am 82 by
Filed Under Google

Google Click Logo Destroyed

Rand Fishkin and friends (Sparktoro and Similarweb) released an ongoing Google zero-click study that showed zero-click searches from Google Search have been sending less and less traffic to the open web and are declining at an even faster rate. In fact, the report says 68.01% of Google searches ended without a click and if you look at AI responses, it is more like only 27.6% of clicks go to the open web.

Here is the chart from Similarweb showing the trend:

Google Zero Click Growth 2026

This chart breaks down whart happens to that 32%, which shows 66% of that goes to the open web, 27% goes to AI Mode, YouTube, Maps, Images, etc and 6% go to paid ads. It shows for every 1,000 US Google searches, 276 clicks go to the open web.

2026 What Happens After Google Search Sparktoro

This is obviously an ongoing, disturbing trend, and honestly, it has become way more impactful since Google released AI Overviews within Google Search.

Dig deeper into the study over here.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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