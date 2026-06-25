Google AI Mode Ask Anything Box With Autocomplete

Jun 25, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Search Box

Google is testing autocomplete within the Ask Anything follow-up box within Google Search's AI Mode. So when you start to type a follow-up question, Google will suggest autocomplete suggestions.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about it on X and wrote, "This is the first time I've noticed Google showing the new autocomplete display (announced at I/O) within AI Mode. The previews they showed seemed to have it showing in the global search bar with autocomplete showing as coloured, so I'm expecting more here."

Here is his video:

I guess it makes sense to put this here, I mean, why not...

Forum discussion at X.

 

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