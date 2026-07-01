Google AI Mode Improves Links For Recipes, Again

Jul 1, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Chef

Recipe bloggers really have Google's ear, as Google has made yet another official change to its AI Mode recipe results. Google's Robby Stein announced on X the launch of "a new visual treatment making it even easier to discover and visit recipe pages with AI Mode."

He added there are now "prominent links at the top of responses with useful details and images – like the creator name, recipe ratings and number of ingredients."

Here is what this looks like:

Google Ai Mode Recipe Update

Yes, similar to the top stories in AI Overviews test we saw earlier this week.

Robby Stein also announced this in March and said yesterday "As I mentioned in March, this is something we’re continuing to work on – thanks for everyone’s feedback here."

Is it enough? Nope, not according to the folks at Inspired Taste who responded:

We sincerely appreciate this update. But there is a lot more work to be done.

The full default AI recipe below the recipe card UX in many cases boldly instructs users that the full AI recipe is our official recipe. Google says to follow our recipe below which isn’t sustainable.

The full AI recipe ranges from verbatim plagiarism to wildly inaccurate representations of our recipes, videos, and photos. This misrepresentation needs to stop. The full default AI recipe below really needs to go. This is a big step in the right direction.

At least this is all less Frankensteined up these days...

Forum discussion at X.

 

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