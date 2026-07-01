Recipe bloggers really have Google's ear, as Google has made yet another official change to its AI Mode recipe results. Google's Robby Stein announced on X the launch of "a new visual treatment making it even easier to discover and visit recipe pages with AI Mode."

He added there are now "prominent links at the top of responses with useful details and images – like the creator name, recipe ratings and number of ingredients."

Here is what this looks like:

Yes, similar to the top stories in AI Overviews test we saw earlier this week.

Robby Stein also announced this in March and said yesterday "As I mentioned in March, this is something we’re continuing to work on – thanks for everyone’s feedback here."

Is it enough? Nope, not according to the folks at Inspired Taste who responded:

We sincerely appreciate this update. But there is a lot more work to be done. The full default AI recipe below the recipe card UX in many cases boldly instructs users that the full AI recipe is our official recipe. Google says to follow our recipe below which isn’t sustainable. The full AI recipe ranges from verbatim plagiarism to wildly inaccurate representations of our recipes, videos, and photos. This misrepresentation needs to stop. The full default AI recipe below really needs to go. This is a big step in the right direction.

Here’s a better example @rmstein & @rajanpatel. The AI recipe is an overview. We still have major accuracy concerns but the full AI recipe is no where in sight. This is useful to searchers and will be much better for the ecosystem. (2/2) 🧵 cc @lilyraynyc @glenngabe @rustybrick https://t.co/GZF7mN2Gku — Inspired Taste (@inspiredtaste) June 30, 2026

Appreciate all the feedback... we're listening and continuing to improve our AI experiences to help people connect to the best of the web. — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) June 30, 2026

At least this is all less Frankensteined up these days...

Forum discussion at X.