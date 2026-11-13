Google is testing removing AI Mode from the search tab bar within Google Search and also removing the Ask anything follow-up box within the AI Overviews in Google Search. This follows our reports of Google removing the AI Mode buttons from the Google homepage.

This one was spotted by Glenn Gabe who posted some screenshots on X and said, "n a test where Google is NOT showing the 'Ask anything' box within an AIO." "Also just realized there is NO AI Mode tab in the SERP. Whoa, that's wild. Are they really testing removing AI Mode," he added.

Here is the screenshot of the AI Mode link being removed from the search tabs at the top:

Here is what I see, I cannot replicate this:

Here is Google removing the Ask anything box at the bottom of the AI Overview:

Here is what it should have:

Here is the screenshot of AI Mode not showing on the Google homepage from ten days ago:

Some suspect that maybe Google is testing the monetization factor of dropping AI Mode from its search results page because of how ads in AI Mode earn less than in traditional search and it was one of the reasons for a bad earnings quarter. But this might be one of Google's ongoing tests to not show certain features to some users, as it has done forever.

Chris Long suggested that maybe this is "Because AI Mode is no longer a separate experience anymore."

Forum discussion at X.