Google Dialog: Does This Business Offer Rewards In Exchange For Reviews

Jun 5, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Business Owner Giving Money To Customer In Retail

About five months ago (I missed it), Google began asking searchers if the business location they are visited offers rewards in exchange for reviews. The prompt that comes up in the app asks, "Does this business offer rewards in exchange for reviews?"

I spotted this recently via Colan Nielsen on LinkedIn but this was also posted by Claudia Tomina 5 months ago on LinkedIn and also on Reddit.

Here is what it looks like - two screenshots side by side:

Google Maps Ask Rewards Exchange Reviews

Businesses are not allowed to offer rewards or incentives in exchange for reviews, this is against the guidelines:

We do not allow merchants to offer incentives – such as payment, discounts, free goods and/or services - in exchange for posting any review or revision or removal of a negative review.

Obviously, this can lead to those reviews being deleted or even worse, the business listing being suspended.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 9, 2026

Sep 9, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Sometimes There Is No Absolute Right Answer For SEO

Sep 9, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center AI Performance: AI Search Intent, Terms & Attribution

Sep 9, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Local Customer Optimization & Store Sales In Data Manager

Sep 9, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Almost 100% Of People Also Ask Results Are Answered By Google AI Overviews

Sep 9, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Location Asset Requirements Update

Sep 9, 2026 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Cleaning A Waymo
Next Story: Google Passkey & Security Agent Added To Account Security and Safety Doc

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.