Google is rolling out Information agents within Google Search AI Mode. Information agents was announced at Google I/O and is a search feature that you can pay for within Google AI Ultra subscription plans, allowing Google Search to perform tasks and seek out information for you, even when you are not actively using Google Search.

Robby Stein from Google posted about the rollout late on Friday on X saying, "Information agents in Search are now available in all AI Mode languages & markets for Google AI Ultra subscribers."

"Just ask AI Mode to keep you updated on any topic, and your agent will work around the clock on your behalf to send detailed updates and links to the web the moment new info is available. Excited for this first group to try agents in Search! We’ll expand to more people this summer," he added.

Here is a video of what Information agents can do within Google Search:

Google said the information agents "look across everything on the web, like blogs, news sites and social posts, plus our freshest data, such as real-time info on finance, shopping and sports, to monitor for changes related to your specific question."

Google explained, "if you're apartment hunting, you can brain dump all of the exact requirements you're looking for, and your agent will continuously scan for you, notifying you when listings meet your needs. Or if you want to know the instant any of your favorite pro athletes announce a sneaker collab, your agent will let you know when a new drop lands so you don't miss out."

Forum discussion at X.