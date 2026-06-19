Google Speaks On Chunking, Site Signals, Content, Paywalls & AI Clicks

Jun 19, 2026 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Central Live Milan

Google held a Search Central Live event in Milan this week and spoke about several topics including chunking, site-wide signals, AI settings in Search Console, commondity versus non-commodity content, paywalled content, subscriptions for news sites, branded vs. non-branded filter in Search Console, what clicks look like from AI Overviews and much more.

It is great to see Google cover so many of these important topics at the Search Central Live events around the world.

I almost always get into trouble quoting presentations from tweets from events I did not attend, so I won't be adding my own commentary but rather share other commentary. So here we go mostly with Stefano's tweets but also commentary and more on those tweets from others:

Forum discussion at posts above...

 

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