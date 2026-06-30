The Google Search Console Generative AI performance reports just launched recently and already Google has documented a data logging bug with the Discover and Generative AI in Discover search performance reports.

The issue occurred on June 24, 2026 and will likely result in a decrease in clicks and impressions for the main Discover report and decrease only in impressions (because Google does not report on clicks) for the Generative AI Discover report.

Google wrote, "A logging error caused a decrease in clicks and impressions on the Discover performance report for data on June 24, 2026." "For properties with access to Generative AI features in Discover, this error also caused a decrease in reported impressions," Google added.

Like with most of these issues, this issue affects data logging only and is a reporting issue only.

Last month we had a data logging issue with the Discover reports as well, so this is common. The page indexing report is delayed by almost three weeks now, just fixed the link report after many weeks of delays and more.

But this is the first data logging bug for the new AI reports in Search Console. It only impacted Discover and impacts both the AI performance report for Discover and the normal Discover performance report.

I assume that data is lost for June 24th but going forward it is reporting accurately again, until the next bug.

Forum discussion at X.