This week has been weird, in terms of Google Search ranking volatility. The volatility seems to have extended from this past weekend, throughout most, if not all, of this week. But again, like this past weekend, the tools are really not showing much heat and volatility. But I am seeing significant chatter in the SEO community about ranking fluctuations.

Earlier this month, the Google May 2026 core update was completed on June 2, 2026. With that core update we saw significant volatility on May 21, 2026, and then that following weekend, we saw some significant ranking volatility, and then again, this past weekend, we saw even more volatility. Finally, on the last day of the core update, Tuesday - June 2, 2026 right before Google said the update was done, we saw even more volatility.

SEO Chatter

Let's start with the chatter within the SEO community. Like I said, I have been seeing a lot of chatter around Google ranking fluctuations over the whole week. That chatter spiked more over the past couple of days both on WebmasterWorld and the comments are on this site.

Honestly, the chatter is more than what I saw with the last two core updates. But again, it is not matching up with the third-party Google Search tracking tools.

Here are samplings of that chatter:

This is what we see in our vertical after this quality downgrade: -pages with branded items got hit very hard -shops with non-branded items got pushed -#1 to #5 are big seller platforms (media markt, otto, idealo) -low content rules over good content -traffic comes in surges 2 hours and then 1-3 hours with nearly no traffic only bots -overall quality has tanked to an all time low

EU traffic is really crashing since yesterday.

I can confirm that. I'm seeing it with my shop too: although we had a good day for a change the day before yesterday, things are running very poorly again now

Yesterday something changed to worse again. Very worse.

My global site for the last few days has been consistently down 50%!

So, for the last couple of days, it was quite good, to be honest, the whole month of May and the first week of June. But: Since Monday this week, something has changed, and today looks awful. If you ask me, there is something going on right now.

I've noticed some volatility this week too. Good or bad? As ever, time will tell.

Agree, definitely seeing volatility here too.

Anyone seeing an increase in visibility/traffic (I know, it's ironic to post such a question under such a topic) in the last 16 hours? I have a domain hit by last year's spam update (probably due to too many pages in the index) which seems to bounce back for some reason. It's not fake traffic, it's real and looks like I'm regaining some of the lost keywords.

It was normal yesterday but seems low today.

The traffic lost last weekend came back on Tuesday/Wednesday but will surely disappear again.

We're up a fair bit over the last 48 hours - but we're just winning back traffic we lost last week. Don't get me wrong its nice to get 'my' traffic back but I'm definitely not up (or down now) over the last month or so.

I am also seeing some change, but I'm not sure if that will stay. One of my sites (already hit by HCU) lost almost 100% of visibility and lost all keywords in the August 2025 update. Now, I am seeing some visibility for the last few hours (within 24 hours). However, I am not getting any meaningful traffic as those keywords may have lost their volume now. For the time being, I can see some keywords are back. Let's wait for a few more days.

Yes, I see less traffic today, don't know what's happening ?

Something is definitely going on and has been since mid-May. It has gotten worse in the past few days.

This is just a sample of the chatter, there is a lot!

Google Search Tracking Tools

Similar to the weekend Google update, the tools are not showing significant or heated volatility for the most part. So the tools are not matching up with the SEO community chatter.

Here is what they are showing:

Google Volatility Chart Data Sources AccuRanker Algoroo AWR DataForSEO Mangools Mozcast SEMRush Serpstat SimilarWeb Sistrix Wincher Wireboard Zutrix

AWR:

Wireboard - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

AccuRanker Grump:

Wincher:

Zutrix Tension:

Mozcast:

Serpstat:

DataForSEO SERP Volatility:

Sistrix:

SimilarWeb:

Mangools SERPWatcher:

Algoroo:

SEMRush:

Do you want just the interactive graph or you want them all listed individually?

What are you all seeing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.