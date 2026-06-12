Google has finally fixed the link report within Google Search Console. It was broken for the past few weeks and all Google did back then was a temporary "fix" to revert the data to a previous state. But now that report is showing new, normal link data.

In mid March, the Google Search Console link report broke and many sites saw all their links disappear, whereas others saw a huge drop in links being reported. Google fixed that by just reverting the report to an earlier state.

Now, I see the data is showing new links - before it was showing me about 135,000 external links, now I am seeing 165,000. So it was updated some time this morning.

Here is a screenshot:

I've been trying to keep a log of these link report updates over here - because, honestly, no one really talks about this link report.

Forum discussion at X.