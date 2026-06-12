Google Search Console Link Report Finally Fixed & Updated

Jun 12, 2026 - 8:16 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Links Logo Fire

Google has finally fixed the link report within Google Search Console. It was broken for the past few weeks and all Google did back then was a temporary "fix" to revert the data to a previous state. But now that report is showing new, normal link data.

In mid March, the Google Search Console link report broke and many sites saw all their links disappear, whereas others saw a huge drop in links being reported. Google fixed that by just reverting the report to an earlier state.

Now, I see the data is showing new links - before it was showing me about 135,000 external links, now I am seeing 165,000. So it was updated some time this morning.

Here is a screenshot:

Gsc Link Report Updated

I've been trying to keep a log of these link report updates over here - because, honestly, no one really talks about this link report.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search Profile Badge - How To Add It To Your Site

Sep 16, 2026 - 2:59 pm
Google

Google Search Profiles Article Design, Less Followers & Easier Login

Sep 16, 2026 - 12:00 pm
ChatGPT Ads

OpenAI Testing Sponsored Agents For ChatGPT Ads

Sep 16, 2026 - 11:03 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 16, 2026

Sep 16, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Merchant Center AI Reports Live, Easier UCP & UCP Analytics

Sep 16, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Image Search Collections Save To Suggested By Al

Sep 16, 2026 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Post-Core Update Volatility, Zero Clicks Rising, Apple’s Siri AI & Google SEO Docs
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: June 12, 2026

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.