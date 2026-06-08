Google Updates Its Hiring An SEO Doc Warning On SEO Tools & AI Optimization

Jun 8, 2026 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Seo Agency Working

Google has updated its help document titled Do you need an SEO? Google said the changes are to help when "evaluating your SEO's recommendations and tools, along with other minor updates to the page to simplify and modernize the content." But the document also added a section for Optimizing for generative AI and making sure your SEO follows Google's guidelines around that topic.

The two key changes in the document are the "Optimizing for generative AI" sections and its content around SEO tools and using third-party tools for SEO. The FTC line was always there, even though some reported that as new.

Here is the new document and here is an archived version to compare.

There are tons of textual changes to the document, and it is overall a lot smaller than the original document; it is about 30% smaller now. But Google wrote:

If they have advice on optimizing for AI experiences (also known as "AEO" "GEO" services), is their advice aligned with Google Search's official guidance on optimizing for generative AI features?

This links to Google's new document on generative AI optimization. Google wants you to make sure that your SEO company is not using spammy tactics to manipulate the generative AI search responses.

Also, Google added a section on third-party tools:

If your SEO offers to do an SEO audit for you, be sure to carefully consider what's involved and only grant read access to Search Console (at this stage, don't grant them write access). An SEO audit should be about giving you realistic estimates of improvement, and an estimate of the work involved. If they guarantee you that their changes will give you first place in search results, find someone else.

If your SEO uses a third-party tool, keep in mind that Google doesn't evaluate or endorse third-party SEO tools, and these tools don't have access to Google's internal ranking data. Be wary of tools that claim to be "acceptable" or "approved" by Google Search.

In fact, that last section is in red and highlighted.

Here are some nice screenshot highlights from Glenn:

Google also made a new document on third-party tools, services and advice.

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