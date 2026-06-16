Google: LLMS.txt Files Won't Help Or Hurt Your Search Rankings

Jun 16, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Laser Boxes

Google has updated its guide for optimizing for generative AI search help document to clarify that (1) LLMS.txt files don't help or hurt with search rankings and (2) AI files, markdown files, etc are not used in Google Search.

Google only posted the document about a month ago and has updated it with a couple of changes:

(1) A new note was added that reads:

It's completely fine if you decide to create and maintain LLMS.txt files (or other similar files) for other services or systems that use these files. Doing so won't harm (nor help) your visibility or rankings in Google Search, as Google Search ignores them.

Previously, Google has said it does not endorse LLMS.txt files, that no other system uses LLMS.txt files, LLMS.txt are like meta keywords fields, that it even makes sense to noindex LLMS.txt files, and more... So Google is not a fan of the LLMS.txt file.

(2) Google also added the bolded portion of the text below:

You don't need to create new machine readable files, AI text files, markup, or Markdown to appear in Google Search (including its generative AI capabilities), as Google Search itself doesn't use them.

Here is a screenshot of the section that was changed:

Google Llm Doc Update

Google explained the change in the text in this help document was made to "address questions from the community and clarify that while these files aren't needed for Google Search (and won't negatively or positively impact your visibility or rankings), it's fine if you want to maintain these files for other services or systems that use them."

Forum discussion at X.

Small update:

 

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