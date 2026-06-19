Google Maps: Hot Pink Live Time Alerts

Jun 19, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Maps Hot Pink

Google is testing using a hot pink font for the live time for when a place is busy or not. This is part of the old popular times feature, but Google is testing or launching a hot pink font to make it really noticeable.

This change was spotted by Claudia Tomina who posted about this on LinkedIn - she said, "Hot Pink "Live" Alerts: Busier than usual is designed to immediately catch your eye with the new hot pink color."

Here are those screenshots side-by-side:

Google Maps Hot Pink Live Time

Do you like it?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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