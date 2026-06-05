Coming Soon: Connecting Google Business Profile To Google Analytics

Jun 5, 2026 - 7:31 am 5 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Analytics Local

Google will soon allow you to connect your Google Business Profile with Google Analytics. Google sent out an email to some businesses saying this is coming soon, within the next "few weeks."

The email says, "You will soon be able to link your Google Business Profile directly to Google Analytics, rolling out over the next few weeks!" The email then describes the data you will get from this added into Google Analytics, the data includes:

  • 📞 Calls
  • 📅 Bookings
  • 📍 Direction requests
  • 🌐 Website clicks
  • 🤝 Total interactions

Here is a screenshot of this report from Google:

Google Business Profile To Google Analytics

But here is the full list of data:

  • Interactions
  • Website clicks
  • Calls
  • Directions
  • Messages
  • Bookings
  • Menus

Google Business Profile metrics are available for the last 6 months. If multiple Business Profile(s) are linked, the metrics shown in the reports will be the sum of the data from all linked profiles.

To set it up, go to the Google Analytics Admin panel, look for Product Links. Then select Google Business Profile and follow the prompts to choose the specific locations you want to link to your GA property. I do not see this option yet but it should show up in a few weeks.

Once linked, your data will populate immediately. Simply head to your GA Reporting tab, look for the new Google Business Profile section, and open the Performance report to see your aggregated local data across all linked locations!

Here are the list of benefits that Google listed:

  • Centralized reporting: View key Google Business Profile (GBP) performance metrics directly within Google Analytics.
  • Understand local impact: Measure how users interact with your Business Profile(s), including actions like website clicks, calls, and direction requests.
  • Analyze marketing effectiveness: See correlations between your local advertising spend and Business Profile engagement, such as direction clicks.
  • Holistic customer journey: Gain insights into how your Business Profile(s) contribute to traffic and engagement on your website.
  • Multi-profile insights: If you manage multiple locations, you can see aggregated performance across all linked Business Profile.

I spotted this via @soumo_dg and @SyedMAmirHassa1. This was also posted in the Google Business Profile Forums by Google's Lisa Landsman.

For more details, check out this Google help document.

Here is a screenshot of the email:

Google Business Profle Google Analytics Email

Forum discussion at X and Google Business Profile Forums.

Update: Linking is now available:

 

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